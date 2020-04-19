Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 1,222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.99. 579,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,111.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 4,040 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,863,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 259,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

