HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,910,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 22,360,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 17,181,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,872,080. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

