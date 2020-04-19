HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS traded up $10.05 on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 1,036,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,222. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,403,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,981,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 30.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 65.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.