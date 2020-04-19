HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $175.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 1,036,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,222. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,198. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

