Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,514,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,237. The company has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.77. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hudson by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hudson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

