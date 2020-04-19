Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,514,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 679,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,237. The company has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.77. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hudson by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hudson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Company Profile
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.