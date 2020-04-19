Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPP. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 3,311,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

