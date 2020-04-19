Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Humaniq has a market cap of $645,125.14 and $52,636.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit and YoBit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.86 or 0.02749182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00225586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

