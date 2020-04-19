IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 858,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,251. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

