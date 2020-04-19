IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. 281,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,567. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

