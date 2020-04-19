IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $208,889.48

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $208,889.48 and $1,894.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $104.44 or 0.01446821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.04517662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005310 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008756 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

