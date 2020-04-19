Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin and STEX. Ignis has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax, Vebitcoin, STEX, Coinbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

