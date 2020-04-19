IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 15,748,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,907 shares of company stock valued at $40,558,433. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 3,073,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

