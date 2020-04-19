Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of ITW traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.58. 1,274,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

