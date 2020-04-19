Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 103,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

