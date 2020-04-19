Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

IFNNY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 337,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

