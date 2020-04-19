InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s current price.

InflaRx stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,986. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.54. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 4,592.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.