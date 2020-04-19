Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.12.

NYSE IR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,357. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,968 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,284 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $18,219,000.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

