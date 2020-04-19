Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 2,516,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,900,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

INGR traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 478,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.