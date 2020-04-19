Ink 24 Hour Volume Hits $805.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, TOPBTC and LBank. Ink has a total market cap of $755,924.65 and $805.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinBene, EXX, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinrail, LBank, TOPBTC, CoinEgg and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

