INLOCK Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $20,005.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.04475687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005309 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008759 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,960,485 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.