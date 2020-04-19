Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Inphi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.57.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 807,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,394. Inphi has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Inphi by 65.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Inphi by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

