Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Nomura dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.22.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 210,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
