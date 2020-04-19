Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Nomura dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 210,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

