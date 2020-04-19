Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Shares of IIIN opened at $17.13 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $337.45 million, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

