Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,239,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Integer by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.48. 188,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,111. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.15. Integer has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

