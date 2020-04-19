Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. FIX upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.