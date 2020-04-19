Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Short Interest Update

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,510,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 38,961,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 38.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 8,511,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 385,325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

