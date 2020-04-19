InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 656,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,501. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

