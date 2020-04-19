InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 656,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,501. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.