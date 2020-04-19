InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

IHG traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $44.08. 656,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,501. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

