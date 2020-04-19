International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 11,589,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in International Paper by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in International Paper by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

