Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intevac by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,204. Intevac has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

