Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 740,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 618,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Insiders acquired 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,466. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.31.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IO shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.