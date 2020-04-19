Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Israel Chemicals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,744. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Israel Chemicals Company Profile
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
