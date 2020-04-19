Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,744. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,681,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,878 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

