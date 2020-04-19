Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,809,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $464,790.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,806.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus cut their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

