Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 1,978,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

