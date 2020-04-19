Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of J stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 1,017,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,388. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

