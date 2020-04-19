Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.
J has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.
Shares of J stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 1,017,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,388. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.
In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Jacobs Engineering Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
