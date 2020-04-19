Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 3,481,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,388. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

