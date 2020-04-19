James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 126,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.57. James River Group has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

