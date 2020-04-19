JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 860.56 ($11.32).

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of JD stock traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 504.20 ($6.63). 3,200,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.59. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

