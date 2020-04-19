Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 54,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,986. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42. InflaRx has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $32.40.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 4,592.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

