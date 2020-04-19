Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 6,514,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JEF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 1,915,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,716,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 649,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $7,656,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

