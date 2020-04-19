Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 26.5% in March

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 1,945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 831,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,246. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

