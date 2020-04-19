Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 831,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $884.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

