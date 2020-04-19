JMP Securities Cuts Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $17.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,875. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

