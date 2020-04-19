JMP Securities Lowers Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $17.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,875. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

