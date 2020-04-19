John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 1,998,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 359,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

