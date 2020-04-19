John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Up 11.1% in March

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 1,998,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 359,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

