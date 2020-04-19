Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 12,418,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. 4,017,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

