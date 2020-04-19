JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Macquarie started coverage on Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Shares of Peloton stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,690,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at $134,644,876.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,418,859.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,178,086 shares of company stock valued at $56,629,965 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Peloton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Peloton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

