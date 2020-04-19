JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JSTTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:JSTTY traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

