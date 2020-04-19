K12 (NYSE:LRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,896. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $966.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

